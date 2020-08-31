6 states paying residents Trump’s additional unemployment aid

A handful of states have begun paying out President Trump’s additional unemployment aid, while dozens have been approved.

As of Monday, six states – including Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Tennessee and Texas – were paying qualifying unemployed residents the extra jobless benefits.

Thirty-two states have been approved, but are not yet paying the funds to unemployed residents, while three states have applied through FEMA, but have not yet been approved. Two states are expected to start making payments later this week.

U.S. CORONAVIRUS CASES NEAR SIX MILLION AS COMPANIES PLAN FRESH LAYOFFS

Illinois, Kansas, Nevada and New Jersey are expected to apply – but have yet to do so, while Nebraska and North Dakota have not applied.

South Dakota has said it does not intend to apply because it does not need to.

States have until Sept. 10 to apply for the funding, which applies retroactively to Aug. 1.

Trump signed an executive order to allow states to provide up to an extra $400 on top of regular state benefits to help support unemployed individuals. Known as the Lost Wages Assistance program, it does require states to supply one-quarter of the cost. But in some states, governors may opt to put regularly scheduled benefits toward the funding, which means workers would only receive an extra $300.

The government has set aside $44 billion for the program.

The CARES Act provided a fully federally funded $600 per week for people who were out of work for reasons related to the coronavirus, but that provision expired at the end of July.

Discussions regarding another stimulus package broke down earlier this month. At the end of last week, the White House said they would agree to a $1.3 trillion package, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would not go below $2.2 trillion.

Fox News’ R.N. White contributed to this report.