These are the states with the highest jump in older workers as share of retirees falls in US

The share of Americans who report being retired has fallen the past two years, and some states have seen a sharp surge in their percentages of older workers over the same time period.

A recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by LendingTree found the percentage of adults 65 and over still working decreased slightly from 22.5% in March 2022 to 22% in March 2024. At the same time, the share of adults who reported they were retired fell from 16.8% to 16.2%.

The study said that significant growth in the 65-plus population, changes in Social Security policies and a higher cost-of-living have all contributed to a large share of older adults remaining in the workforce and noted for comparison that Pew Research Center data shows the number of retirement-age folks in the workforce was only 11% in 1987.

LendingTree pointed to states that have seen the largest increases in older workers over the past two years.

HIGH INFLATION IS CHANGING THE WAY AMERICANS RETIRE

1. New Jersey

New Jersey topped the list with the largest increase in retirement-age workers with a staggering 66.5% jump. The percentage of 65-plus workers in the Garden State jumped from 20.3% to 33.8% from March 2022 to the same month this year.

2. Delaware

Delaware saw the second-highest surge in older workers, going from 19.8% two years ago to 27.2%, a 37.4% increase.

3. Indiana

Coming in at No. 3, the state of Indiana saw its 65-plus workforce climb from 17.4% to 23% over the past few years.

4. Montana

Montana's share of older workers went from 18.9% to 24.2%, landing it fourth in the rankings.

SOCIAL SECURITY RECIPIENTS WILL GET ONE LESS PAYMENT IN JUNE – HERE'S WHY

5. Connecticut

Connecticut rounded out the top five, with its 65-plus workforce climbing from 24.2% to 30.3%.

LendingTree's study also showed which states have seen their share of older workers decline the most.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

West Virginia saw the greatest decline in its 65-plus workforce, which plummeted from 23.9% to 15.7% over the two-year period.

The other states that saw the most drastic declines in the share of older workers, in order, were Kansas, Washington, D.C., Kentucky and Michigan.