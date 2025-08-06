Expand / Collapse search
Airlines
Spirit Airlines pilot arrested at airport on child stalking charges

Spirit Airlines confirms crew member was removed from duty pending investigation into the matter

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 6

A Spirit Airlines pilot has been arrested and pulled from future flights for allegedly stalking two minors.

Dominic Armando Cipolla, 40, is charged with two counts of stalking including a felony count for allegedly stalking someone under the age of 14. According to a criminal complaint, Cipolla targeted children born in 2008 and 2013 with conduct that would cause a reasonable person or their family to fear for their safety. The complaint does not provide details of the alleged conduct, other than it took place "on or about" August 5, 2024.

"We are aware of a matter involving a Pilot at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), which was unrelated to the performance of their job duties," a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. 

"The Pilot was removed from duty pending our investigation into the matter, and we arranged for another Pilot to operate the flight," the statement concluded.   

Spirit Airlines plane next to Dominic Cipollo

Dominic Cipollo, right, a Spirit Airlines pilot, was arrested and charged with intentional stalking of a minor under the age of 14, John County Sheriff's Office online records show.  (Kevin Carter; Canadian County Sheriff's Office / Getty Images)

Cipolla was booked and released on Aug. 2. The day prior, the Kansas City, Missouri resident was in the arrest records of the Canadian County Sheriff's Office in El Reno, Oklahoma.

MSY airport interior in 2020

Empty boarding areas are seen at Louis Armstrong International Airport on May 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dominic Cipolla was arrested at the airport back in July.  (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Cipolla was originally arrested on July 17 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after being accused of stalking two minors in Olathe, Kansas, records obtained by The Guardian said. 

He was released on a $12,500 bond. His next court date is Aug. 12, according to Johnson County District Court online records. 