Boeing
Published

3,200 Boeing workers go on strike in 2 states

Company says it's ready for work stoppage with contingency plan using non-labor workers

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace thanked President Trump for helping broker a $96 billion historic order from Qatar Airways. video

Boeing CEO, GE Aerospace CEO celebrate historic plane order

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace thanked President Trump for helping broker a $96 billion historic order from Qatar Airways.

More than 3,200 Boeing union workers in Missouri and Illinois are on strike following the rejection of a four-year labor agreement with the aerospace company.

The workers who assemble fighter jets turned down a four-year contract that would have raised the average wage by roughly 40% and included a 20% general wage increase and a $5,000 ratification bonus, according to Reuters. It also included increasing periodic raises, more vacation time and sick leave.

"We're disappointed our employees in St. Louis rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth," Dan Gillian, Boeing vice president and general manager of the St. Louis facilities, said in a statement to Reuters.

Boeing Defense said it was ready for the work stoppage and would implement a contingency plan that uses non-labor workers.

INSIDE AMERICA’S 6TH-GEN ARSENAL: B-21, F-47, AND THE FUTURE OF AIR DOMINANCE

IAM District 837 strikers

Workers display picket signs, as they protest during a walkout by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) over contract negotiations, outside Boeing company's facility, in Berkeley, Missouri, U.S., Aug. 4, 2 (Lawrence Bryant / Reuters)

"IAM [International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers] District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe," IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli said in a statement. "They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognizes their unmatched expertise."

The union said in a press release that its workers "assemble and maintain advanced aircraft and weapons systems, including the F-15, F/A-18, and cutting-edge missile and defense technologies." 

BOEING DIVISION HANDLING TRUMP FIGHTER JET PROGRAM BRACES FOR STRIKE AFTER UNION REJECTS CONTRACT OFFER

Boeing worker in St. Louis

An employee works on the aft fuselage of a Boeing Co. F-15 Strike Eagle fighter aircraft at the Boeing Defense, Space & Security facility in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., on Monday, July 24, 2018. (Alex Flynn/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

IAM represents 6,000 active and retired members across the U.S. and Canada.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BA THE BOEING CO. 221.90 +0.06 +0.03%

Boeing’s defense division has been expanding operations in the St. Louis region to support the production of the U.S. Air Force’s new F-47 fighter jet, after securing the Pentagon contract earlier this year.

Boeing facility

An American flag hangs near Boeing Co. F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets at the Boeing Defense, Space & Security facility in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., on Monday, July 24, 2018. (Alex Flynn/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

In March, President Donald Trump formally designated the F-47 as the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation air superiority fighter, positioning it at the center of the Next Generation Air Dominance program that is expected to replace the aging F-22 Raptor, according to the Congressional Research Service, a nonpartisan agency that supports Congress.

FOX Busines's Bonny Chu, Danielle Wallace and Reuters contributed to this report. 