Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Social Security faces insolvency in 2033, a year sooner than previously expected

Social Security, Medicare face long-term shortfalls that could lead to smaller payments

close
Rep. Ro Khanna, R-Calif., discusses the Los Angeles school strike, fallout from Silicon Valley Bank and his proposal to make social security solvent. video

Rep. Ro Khanna details his proposal to make social security solvent

Rep. Ro Khanna, R-Calif., discusses the Los Angeles school strike, fallout from Silicon Valley Bank and his proposal to make social security solvent.

The Social Security retirement fund could run out of money as soon as 2033, a year earlier than previously projected, according to a new government report released Friday.

"Social Security and Medicare are two bedrock programs that older American rely upon for their retirement security," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring the long-term viability of these critical programs so that retirees can receive the hard-earned benefits they’re owed."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.