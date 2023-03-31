Social Security faces insolvency in 2033, a year sooner than previously expected

The Social Security retirement fund could run out of money as soon as 2033, a year earlier than previously projected, according to a new government report released Friday.

"Social Security and Medicare are two bedrock programs that older American rely upon for their retirement security," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring the long-term viability of these critical programs so that retirees can receive the hard-earned benefits they’re owed."

