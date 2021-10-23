Expand / Collapse search
SkyWest cancels more than 100 Saturday flights: American, Delta, United, Alaska airlines impacted

SkyWest flights are listed as United Express, Delta Connection, American Eagle and Horizon Air

'Fox & Friends First' co-host Todd Piro and FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti on Spirit Airlines canceling their flights and Hollywood stars relocating to Texas amid the pandemic. video

Spirit blames weather, staff shortages for canceled trips

SkyWest Airlines, which operates many flights for the nation’s biggest airlines, canceled about 1,000 flights Thursday and Friday because of what it called an internal technical issue.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 14: Travelers walk the main concourse at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 14, 2007. Jim Smith, who oversees the city-owned airport in Austin, Texas, needed help fast. Mexico's no-

SPIRIT AIRLINES PASSENGERS REPORTEDLY STRANDED FOR OVER 30 HOURS WITH ‘NO SORT OF RESOLVE’

The airline said it was working to return to normal operations but expected significant cancellations Friday. Through late morning, SkyWest had canceled more than 350 flights for the day, according to tracking service FlightAware.

"SkyWest experienced an internal technical issue, resulting in approximately 700 flight cancellations before the issue was resolved Thursday evening," spokeswoman Marissa Snow said. "We apologize to customers for the inconvenience; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday’s schedule and to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

This Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 photo provided by Hayden Smith shows United Airlines Flight 328 approaching Denver International Airport, after experiencing "a right-engine failure" shortly after takeoff from Denver. Federal regulators are investigating

DELTA URGES OTHER AIRLINES TO SHARE INTERNAL 'NO FLY' LISTS AS UNRULY PASSENGER INCIDENTS RISE

SkyWest, based in Utah, is a regional carrier that operates flights for other airlines with planes that typically seat fewer than 100 passengers. SkyWest flights are listed as United Express, Delta Connection, American Eagle and Horizon Air. Passengers on those flights might not know that they are being operated by a regional airline.