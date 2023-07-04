Sheetz lowered gas to $1.776 per gallon in major Fourth of July discount

Sheetz stores celebrated Independence Day by lowering the price of gas in honor of the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. By charging just $1.776 a gallon for nearly all their gasoline blends, the gas station hopes to help customers "keep a little more change in their wallets" as they celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The mid-Atlantic gas and convenience chain lowered fuel on regular, E85 (flex fuel), unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades. It did not apply to diesel fuel.

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. at more than 675 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

FOURTH OF JULY TRAVEL: AIRLINES PREPARE FOR RECORD PASSENGER TRAFFIC AS WEATHER THREATENS SCHEDULES

"Sheetz is a family owned and operated company, and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve," said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, in a press release. "We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday."

This Fourth of July marks 247 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed.

"We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July." - Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz

The national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.53 a gallon on July 3, according to AAA, compared to $4.87 a gallon a year ago.

USED CAR PRICES SOAR AS DEMAND FOR LIMITED INVENTORY GROWS, REPORT SAYS

Sheetz has previously offered considerable discounts during holidays-like Thanksgiving 2022.

In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, Sheetz offered Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21-28.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE