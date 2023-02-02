Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fast Food

Sheetz ends 'smile policy' that mandated employees keep healthy teeth

Sheetz's 'smile policy' ends after negative feedback from gas station and convenience store chain's workforce

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 2

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Gas station and convenience store chain Sheetz is walking back strict dental requirements for employees that drew allegations of elitism.

According to a written copy of the policy obtained by Bloomberg, "Applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."

JOB OPENINGS UNEXPECTEDLY SURGE TO 11 MILLION IN DECEMBER

Employees suffering from obvious dental issues have previously been given a window of time to resolve the problem before facing possible termination.

Pennsylvania Sheetz gas station

Customers exit the convenience store of a Sheetz gas station in Breezewood, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2022. (Nate Smallwood/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The timeframe for resolving issues such as this should not typically exceed 90 days," the Sheetz employee handbook reportedly read.

BOJANGLES CREATES HARD SWEET TEA WITH APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN BREWERY

After negative feedback from their workforce, Sheetz is walking back the policy.

Sheetz gas station in Pennsylvania

The Sheetz gas station and convenience store on Lancaster Pike in Cumru Township, Pennsylvania, June 1, 2021.  (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Our culture at Sheetz has always been centered on respect and putting our employees, customers and communities first. As a family owned and operated company, nothing is more important than creating an environment that is inclusive and supportive of all of our employees," Sheetz Executive Vice President of People & Culture Stephanie Doliveira told Fox News Digital.

Pennsylvania Sheetz convenience store

Customers inside the convenience store of a Sheetz gas station in Breezewood, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2022. (Nate Smallwood/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Recently through employee feedback, we have learned that the smile policy is not aligned with these values from their perspective. We agree," Doliveira continued. "Effective immediately, this policy is discontinued. We are committed to ensuring our policies moving forward are equitable and celebrate the diverse experiences, individual identities and unique perspectives of our employees."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company continued, "Effective immediately, this policy is discontinued. We are committed to ensuring our policies moving forward are equitable and celebrate the diverse experiences, individual identities and unique perspectives of our employees."