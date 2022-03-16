Senate committee to vote Wednesday on Biden's Fed nominees after Raskin bows out
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her nomination on Tuesday
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a meeting Wednesday to vote on advancing four nominees for the Federal Reserve, including the renomination of Chairman Jerome Powell, according to the committee's website.
BIDEN FED NOMINEE SARAH BLOOM RASKIN WITHDRAWS BOARD CANDIDACY
The panel will meet at an unspecified time to also vote on whether to advance the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to become the central bank's vice chair, and the nomination of Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to join the board as governors.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)