Sen. Cramer not letting meat-packers 'off the hook' for high prices: 'They have an awful lot of market power'

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday to discuss why he's not letting meat-packing giants "off the hook" for their high prices, arguing the four major meat-packers "have an awful lot of market power."

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: There is, in my view, a concentration problem. When four [meat] packers have, what, 85% of the market and two of the four packers are foreign owned? Neil, that is at least worth looking into.

BIDEN AIMS TO REDUCE MEAT PRICES WITH MORE REGULATIONS, FEDERAL SPENDING

The way I prefer to tackle this problem is to knock down barriers to entry for other producers, for other packers, for smaller...more state or regional packers and provide an opportunity for more customized, you know, beef or other livestock that matter. So I prefer to tackle it that way, but I don't I don't completely let these big packers off the hook either because they're vertically integrated and they have an awful lot of market power.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: