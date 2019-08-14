This will be the most crucial time for Trump reelection, Sean Spicer says

With another presidential election year just around the corner, should President Trump be worried if the nation slips into another recession? According to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, voters' attitudes will begin to firm up next summer.

“I think next July and August are important,” he told FOX Business’ Connell McShane during an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast." “You can throw as many statistics as you want at someone. If they don’t feel the economy is going well, if they don’t feel like they can spend that extra dollar or two, save some money, go on the vacation, splurge a little, then it really doesn’t matter what the statistics say.”

Spicer’s comments come as the inverted yield curve sparked new fears of a potential recession. As a result stocks plummeted on Wednesday, falling as much as 800 points.

However Spicer said “there’s plenty of time to go.”

“I’ve seen too many times Lucy with the football where everybody’s predicting doom and gloom and so even if we have a couple of bad days that’s not the end of the world It’s not great, but obviously ... from a political standpoint we’re not in a situation where it spells ultimate doom.”