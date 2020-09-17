Salesforce to add 12,000 jobs over the next year

Salesforce.com is planning to add 4,000 new jobs over the next six months and 12,000 over the next year, according to a tweet by CEO Marc Benioff on Thursday evening.

"Join our 54K employee strong Ohana defining the future of software," Benioff said. "Salesforce is the worlds fastest growing Top 5 enterprise software company. Send your resume to jobs@salesforce.com"

A spokesperson for Salesforce did not immediately return FOX Business' request for more information.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the business software company reportedly began notifying employees of its intentions to cut 1,000 jobs just a day after reporting record sales and raising its full-year guidance.

Back in March, Benioff pledged on Twitter that his company would avoid any significant layoffs for 90 days during the pandemic, even as the company shifted to remote working, and called on other CEOs to follow him in a “no layoff” pledge.

The San Francisco-based company said sales grew 29% to $5.15 billion in the most recent quarter, beating Wall Street’s expectation of $4.87 billion in revenue, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. Salesforce said it generated a $2.85 per-share profit, in part based on accounting adjustments.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic's impact on cloud service providers, Salesforce, lifted its full-year outlook, expecting sales in the current financial year that runs through the end of January to increase to between $20.7 billion and $20.8 billion. It previously cut its outlook to around $20 billion in sales from as high as $21.1 billion.

The company expects to generate $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion in sales in the current quarter, above the $5.02 billion forecast by analysts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRM SALESFORCE.COM 244.53 -6.07 -2.42%

Salesforce joined the Dow Industrial Average last month after Apple's 4-1 stock split, replacing Exxon Mobil Corporation. The company's stock closed at $244.53 per share at the end of Thursday's trading session, down more than 2%.

