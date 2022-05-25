Ron Paul: Price-fixing is the problem with the economy

Former U.S. Representative Ron Paul gives his take on the United States sending money to Ukraine following the Russian invasion on ‘Making Money.’

RON PAUL: It's outrageous. We can't afford it… all great empires, all great nations and with overextending themselves overseas and also adapting as a principle, the inflation of the money, distorting, you know, devaluing the currency… right now, the big deal is, is we got to...stop this...We have to calm this market down, and we have to have a soft landing.

Well, I'm predicting there will be no, no soft landing and I think the basic problem right now in the economy is price - fixing , price fixing of interest rate, because all the economic systems except free - market Austrian economics teaches the interest rates is the most important price that you have in a marketplace and it's all artificial.



It's all rigged and now we're told we'll have two more months of tightening up a little bit… I don't think it's going to work.

