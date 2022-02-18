'Robocalling telemarketer' facing record $45 million fine from FCC

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed slapping a Florida company with a record $45 million fine for allegedly placing hundreds of thousands of illegal robocalls, the agency announced Friday.

Florida-based lead generator Interstate Brokers, which also does business as National Health Agents, stands accused of making telemarketing robocalls to 514,196 cell phones and 271 landlines without recipients' consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

FCC investigators reviewed 10,000 calls as part of its probe and based its proposed fine on the verified calls. Many of the numbers dialed were on the federal Do Not Call Registry, according to the agency.

One of the pre-recorded calls stated, "Many states’ opened enrollment options to combat the COVID-19 virus and our plans include telemedicine services that would allow you to see a doctor over the phone or a video that could treat common sickness like the cold and flu. Give me a call back, at our phone number … and I can go over what is still available in your area."

According to the FCC, when consumers answered the calls, they were transferred to a call center where they were offered insurance products.

Interstate Brokers will have the opportunity to respond to the agency's allegations and provide evidence to defend itself before the commission makes a final determination regarding the company's alleged violations or fines. Gregory Robbins, who runs the company according to the FCC, offered no comment when reached by FOX Business.