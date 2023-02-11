Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

World

Rioters take to streets in France over Macron's pension plan

French President Emmanuel Macron called the reforms 'indispensable'

close
Former FERC commissioner Neil Chatterjee reacts to French President Emmanuel Macron slamming Biden's green agenda, calling the plan 'super aggressive' on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Macron angry Biden creating jobs in US, not France: Neil Chatterjee

Former FERC commissioner Neil Chatterjee reacts to French President Emmanuel Macron slamming Biden's green agenda, calling the plan 'super aggressive' on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Around 1 million people in France took to the street Saturday in opposition to plans by President Emmanuel Macron to reform the country's pension system.

Demonstrations, some of them turning violent, happened in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes, as well as other cities on Saturday, according to the French government. In total, over 960,000 people protested across France.

The demonstrations come as lawmakers began debate on a bill that would raise the minimum retirement age for full state pension from 62 to 64.

A car and trash bins went up in flames in Paris and police charged a crowd, dispersing rioters using tear gas.

FRENCH DEMONSTRATORS TAKE TO THE STREETS FOR NATIONWIDE PROTEST AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT'S PENSION REFORM PLANS

Paris protests

Police officers take position during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans t (AP Photo/Michel Euler / AP Images)

Eight people were arrested for a range of infractions, from firearm possession to vandalism.

"I don’t want my parents to die at work," a poster being held by a teenage boy read.

Paris protests fire trash

Protesters march next to burning projectiles during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel M (AP Photo/Michel Euler / AP Images)

Elisa Haddad, 18, said that the youth's voice must be heard in the pension demonstrations.

FRENCH PRIME MINISTER ELISABETH BORNE UNVEILS PENSION OVERHAUL AIMED AT RAISING THE RETIREMENT AGE

A protester holds a placard reading "Go To Work Lazy, Your Pension at 64years Old, It Is NO" during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of (AP Photo/Michel Euler / AP Images)

"We often hear that we should be too young to care, but with rising inflation, soaring electricity prices, this reform will impact our families," Haddad said. "It is my first demonstration because I couldn’t attend with uni. It is important that the voice of (France’s) parents and students is heard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

France protests

Protesters hold a placard reading : "No Money For Pension but Billions for the Army" during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwi (AP Photo/Lewis Joly / AP Images)

Macron has called the pension reforms "indispensable" in ensuring that the pension system survives long-term, telling citizens that other countries in Europe retire at a later age.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.