Rioters take to streets in France over Macron's pension plan

Around 1 million people in France took to the street Saturday in opposition to plans by President Emmanuel Macron to reform the country's pension system.

Demonstrations, some of them turning violent, happened in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes, as well as other cities on Saturday, according to the French government. In total, over 960,000 people protested across France.

The demonstrations come as lawmakers began debate on a bill that would raise the minimum retirement age for full state pension from 62 to 64.

A car and trash bins went up in flames in Paris and police charged a crowd, dispersing rioters using tear gas.

Eight people were arrested for a range of infractions, from firearm possession to vandalism.

"I don’t want my parents to die at work," a poster being held by a teenage boy read.

Elisa Haddad, 18, said that the youth's voice must be heard in the pension demonstrations.

"We often hear that we should be too young to care, but with rising inflation, soaring electricity prices, this reform will impact our families," Haddad said. "It is my first demonstration because I couldn’t attend with uni. It is important that the voice of (France’s) parents and students is heard."

Macron has called the pension reforms "indispensable" in ensuring that the pension system survives long-term, telling citizens that other countries in Europe retire at a later age.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.