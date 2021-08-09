Return to office is great for capitalism and business: Employment agency CEO

LaSalle Network CEO Tom Gimbel joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the return to office decisions that companies have to make post-pandemic. He argued that CEOs are acting as "politicians" and the post-pandemic return is "great for capitalism and business."

AMAZON POSTPONES RETURN TO OFFICE DATE TO 2020

TOM GIMBEL: CEOs have really become politicians. What they're trying to do is please everybody and when you try to do that, you usually please nobody. And so right now, they're in this huge intersection of what they think is best for the company, what they think is best for their people, and trying to figure out where that matches.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And unfortunately, depending on where you're located in the country, whether you're in a red state or a blue state, what the laws have been in place, what phase those cities are in is really having more affected it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Now, on the flip side, I actually think it's great for capitalism and for business because now it's a level playing field. Google has never been through this neither has the small tech company that's got five employees. No one's been through this. So you've got to figure out as a leader how you want to appeal to people both internally and potential candidates and maybe clients and see how you're going to come out at this thing at the end.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: