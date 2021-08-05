Amazon postpones return to office date to 2022

Amazon is pushing back its return to office date until January 2022 amid growing concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19.

Corporate employees of the Seattle-based e-commerce giant won't be allowed to head back to the office until at least Jan. 3, Amazon said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,372.13 +17.41 +0.52%

Originally, the company anticipated that employees would be back in the office regularly right after Labor Day.

The company said it will closely monitor guidance by local governments and leading health care professionals in order to ensure that workspaces are safe when teams return.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

An increasing number of companies are postponing their return dates and upping their in-office protocols when they do reopen in order to combat the highly contagious variant which continues to drive a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Recently, Google announced it was is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.

Apple also moved its return-to-office plans from September to October.

However, unlike companies such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft, Amazon has still not implemented a vaccine mandate for when employees do go back to the office.

When they do return, Amazon employees will be asked to wear masks inside unless they can verify that they have been fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.