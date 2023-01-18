Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Retail sales tumble 1.1% in December as high inflation squeezes Americans

Sales post biggest monthly decline of 2022 as consumers pull back on spending

close
Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger and H Squared Research chief research officer Hitha Herzog discuss how record-high inflation is affecting retail sales this holiday season on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Retail guru Burt Flickinger's holiday outlook: 'Nobody's buying'

Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger and H Squared Research chief research officer Hitha Herzog discuss how record-high inflation is affecting retail sales this holiday season on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Spending at retail stores fell in December by the most in a year as consumer demand cools in the face of stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates.

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, declined 1.1% in December, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to fall 0.8%.

"Plenty of excuses exist for why retail sales dropped so much in December, but the bottom line is consumers have become more prudent in their spending given lower savings and higher interest rates," said Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union. "For those reasons, consumer spending is expected to soften throughout this year."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.