Retail sales surge 3% in January despite stubbornly high inflation

Sales post biggest monthly gain since March 2021 as consumers continue to spend

close
Inflation Insights founder Omair Sharif and Kaltbaum Capital Management founder Gary Kaltbaum react to the hotter-than-expected January CPI report and what it means for future Fed rate hikes on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Supercore inflation isn't providing the economy any relief: Omair Sharif

Spending at retail stores rose more than expected in January as consumer demand remains strong even in the face of stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates.

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, rose 3% in January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. It marked the biggest monthly gain since March 2021 and is well above the 1.8% estimate from Refinitiv economists. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.