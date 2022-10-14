Retail sales stagnant in September as high inflation eats into spending
Painfully high inflation continuing to squeeze US households
Spending at retail stores fell flat in September as consumers continue to confront the hottest inflation in 40 years.
Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, was unchanged at 0% in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to increase 0.2%.
That is a marked decline from the upwardly revised data in August, which showed that retail sales actually climbed 0.4%.
