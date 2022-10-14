Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Retail sales stagnant in September as high inflation eats into spending

Painfully high inflation continuing to squeeze US households

close
RSM U.S. chief economist Joe Brusuelas and Ameriprise Financial private wealth advisor Nancy Daoud react to wild market swings after a hotter-than-expected September CPI report on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

September CPI 'clearly indicates' inflation will be around much longer, analyst warns

RSM U.S. chief economist Joe Brusuelas and Ameriprise Financial private wealth advisor Nancy Daoud react to wild market swings after a hotter-than-expected September CPI report on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Spending at retail stores fell flat in September as consumers continue to confront the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, was unchanged at 0% in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to increase 0.2%.

That is a marked decline from the upwardly revised data in August, which showed that retail sales actually climbed 0.4%. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.