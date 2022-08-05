Expand / Collapse search
Republican lawmaker rips Inflation Reduction Act: Gov't taking money out of your pocket, putting it in theirs

Democrats are 'going after everybody' in their tax-and-spend bill, Rep. Davidson says

Financial Services Committee member Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slams Democrats’ social spending and tax bill that is intended to alleviate inflation on the American consumer on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slammed Democrats' social spending and tax bill, arguing it will not help alleviate the inflationary impacts on American consumers "at all."

REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Five infantry divisions worth of IRS agents. And they say they're going to go after 600 billionaires. They're going after everybody. And there's a tax in here of 3.8% on closely held businesses, businesses like the companies I used to own before I ran for Congress. Manufacturing companies, most of our workers are working in small and medium-sized companies and a lot of them are closely held companies. 

Americans are facing record-high prices

File inflation graphic. (iStock / iStock)

They're going to pay an extra 3.8%. They're looking for every way possible to move money out of the economy. And in that sense, they say we're going to cool the economy off, and we're going to help inflation. Taking it out of your pocket and put it in the government, that's not going to help people deal with inflation at all.

OVER 230 ECONOMISTS WARN MANCHIN'S SPENDING BILL WILL PERPETUATE INFLATION

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Democrats' social spending bill will ‘distort’ the US economy: Rep. Davidson

