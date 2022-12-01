Expand / Collapse search
Report ranks best, worst states for finding jobs

Washington also ranked highest for its economic environment

Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg reacts to November's ADP report.

WalletHub on Wednesday put out a report ranking how the 50 states stack up to find jobs.

The personal finance website’s 2022 "Best & Worst States for Jobs" report named Washington as the best overall to find a job. Meanwhile, West Virginia came in 50th place in the overall ranking.

WalletHub calculated the overall rankings for the states by comparing them on two categories, job market and economic environment. Under those two categories, there were a total of 35 weighted metrics like job opportunities, employment growth, job satisfaction, median annual income, monthly average starting salary and average commute time.

According to WalletHub's overall rankings, the 10 best states to find jobs are the following:

  • Washington
  • Vermont
  • New Hampshire
  • Colorado
  • Minnesota
  • Rhode Island
  • Massachusetts
  • Virginia
  • Connecticut
  • New Jersey

In addition to receiving the highest score in WalletHub’s overall ranking, Washington placed No. 1 for the "economic environment" category. It also got high marks for its job opportunities and monthly average starting salaries, according to the report.

Meanwhile, here are the 10 worst states for job-finding:

  • West Virginia
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Louisiana
  • Arkansas
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Alabama
  • Ohio

West Virginia, deemed the worst state overall to find a job in 2022, also ranked 50th for the job market category and the median annual income metric, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub’s report came amid releases of data concerning the U.S. job market, which has been tight but has recently shown some indications of cooling, as FOX Business previously reported.

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday found that private U.S. companies added only 127,000 jobs in November. Job openings in the U.S. also went from 10.7 million in September to 10.3 million in October, the Labor Department said Tuesday. 

The Labor Department is slated to release its latest jobs report Friday.

Megan Henney contributed to this report.