Recall reannounced for power banks after charger causes fire on plane, death to 75-year-old woman

A recall affecting more than 400,000 power banks has been reissued after federal regulators reported additional incidents, including a fatal fire and a separate onboard airplane fire.

About 429,000 Casely Power Banks 5000mAh portable MagSafe compatible wireless chargers are included in the recall announced last week due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall was first announced in April 2025. At that time, Casely had received 51 consumer reports of the charger overheating, swelling or catching fire while being used to charge phones, causing six minor burn injuries.

MORE THAN 30K WIRELESS POWER BANKS RECALLED AFTER REPORTS OF FIRE, EXPLOSIONS

Since that recall was regulators say 28 additional incidents have been reported, including the death of a 75-year-old woman from New Jersey.

In August 2024, the elderly woman was charging her cell phone with the power bank on her lap when it caught on fire and exploded. She suffered second- and third-degree burns and later died from her burn injuries.

In another incident, a 47-year-old woman in February was charging her cell phone with the power bank on a plane when it caught on fire and exploded, causing first-degree burns to the woman.

The power banks affected by the recall have the model number "E33A" printed on the back and "Casely" engraved on the front right side.

The chargers were sold on Casely’s website, Amazon and other online retailers from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.

Consumers are urged to stop using the power banks immediately and contact Casely for a free replacement.

OVER 1.1M POWER BANKS RECALLED AFTER REPORTS OF FIRES, EXPLOSIONS

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The power banks should not be thrown away in the garbage since they pose a risk of fire, the commission warned. Consumers are instructed to contact local household hazardous waste collection centers for disposal guidance.