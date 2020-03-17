Coronavirus sees Ralph Lauren close North American stores for two weeks

Ralph Lauren Corp. on Tuesday said will close all of its North America stores for two weeks in response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

The New York luxury apparel maker said its stores will be closed from March 18 through April 1, and employees affected by the closure will receive their standard pay for the full two weeks.

Ralph Lauren said customers will still be able to shop from its digital sites and mobile apps.

Stocks in this Article RL RALPH LAUREN CORP $71.18 -0.42 (-0.59%)

The company had previously closed a number of stores across Asia and Europe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ralph Lauren said it will continuously assess the situation, taking into account the guidance of global health organizations and local governments. It said it plans to re-open location by location, as it is already doing in Asia and Europe.