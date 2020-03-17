Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus sees Ralph Lauren close North American stores for two weeks

Retailer plans to open location by location, as it's doing in Asia and Europe

The Wall Street Journal
Ralph Lauren Corp. on Tuesday said will close all of its North America stores for two weeks in response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

The New York luxury apparel maker said its stores will be closed from March 18 through April 1, and employees affected by the closure will receive their standard pay for the full two weeks.

Ralph Lauren said customers will still be able to shop from its digital sites and mobile apps.

The company had previously closed a number of stores across Asia and Europe.

Ralph Lauren said it will continuously assess the situation, taking into account the guidance of global health organizations and local governments. It said it plans to re-open location by location, as it is already doing in Asia and Europe.