Job openings spike to record 9.3M as businesses scramble to hire workers

Economists expected 8.3M job openings in April

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh dodges a question about which states are bouncing back in the job market. video

Labor secretary pressed on why many GOP-led states are doing better with job creation

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh dodges a question about which states are bouncing back in the job market.

U.S. job openings hit a record high in April as employers scrambled to find workers amid the reopening of the economy

The number of open positions totaled 9.286 million, according to the Labor Department’s Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. An upwardly revised 8.288 million jobs were available in March. 

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected 8.3 million openings.

Accommodation and food services (+349,000), other services (+115,000) and durable goods manufacturing (+78,800) saw the biggest number of job openings. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 