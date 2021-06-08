Job openings spike to record 9.3M as businesses scramble to hire workers

U.S. job openings hit a record high in April as employers scrambled to find workers amid the reopening of the economy.

The number of open positions totaled 9.286 million, according to the Labor Department’s Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. An upwardly revised 8.288 million jobs were available in March.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected 8.3 million openings.

Accommodation and food services (+349,000), other services (+115,000) and durable goods manufacturing (+78,800) saw the biggest number of job openings.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.