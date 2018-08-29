Publix to invest $300M in new NC facility, create 1,000 jobs

Regional grocery store chain Publix on Wednesday said it would build a distribution center in Greensboro, North Carolina, which will create an estimated 1,000 jobs by the year 2025.

The company will invest $300 million for the project, with plans to complete construction on the facility itself by 2022. The new jobs, which will range from administrative support to work in the warehouse itself, will carry a minimum average annual salary of $45,000, according to the News & Observer, a Raleigh-area newspaper.

“As a proud community supporter, Publix is excited to create hundreds of new employment opportunities and to help provide for greater economic prosperity in Guilford County,” Publix CEO and President Todd Jones said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of Governor Cooper and all those involved in making this distribution center possible.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce will provide a grant of as much as $13.1 million over 12 years toward the Publix development, according to a press release. The facility is expected to add $1.38 billion to the state’s economy during that period, according to the department’s projections.

Publix is also eligible to receive other funding grants if it meets certain investment and hiring goals.

“Publix recognizes North Carolina’s commitment to helping businesses and employees thrive, and they trust our workers to fill up to 1,000 new jobs,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. “We will keep making sure our workforce has the capacity to excel and meet the needs of Publix and other quickly growing businesses in North Carolina.”