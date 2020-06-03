If protesters can march, why can't businesses open?

Remember COVID-19? Owners of small businesses that have yet to open but are in danger of being smashed by rioters sure do.

As Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo take turns making vague comments about the continued destruction, many small business owners caught in limbo are asking: Why are crowds OK for protest but not anything else? Our fearful leaders have no answer.

New York City is still a full five days away from entering Phase 1. This will open up only some industries, like construction and manufacturing and retail on a pickup basis only.

Many business owners are wondering if they’ll have a business left to open when their turn finally comes.

Few business owners I spoke to would let me use their name or the name of their business. Several told me they’re afraid of retaliation by a government that has full control of their fate. They feel that criticizing any part of the reopen plan can have them targeted for shutdown when they do get to open.

