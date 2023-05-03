Expand / Collapse search
Private sector job growth unexpectedly jumps in April to 296,000

Hiring by U.S. companies unexpectedly surges in April to 10-month high

IBM CEO reveals what jobs AI ‘is going to replace’

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and SAP CEO Christian Klein join ‘The Claman Countdown’ in a FOX Business exclusive interview to discuss a new deal between the two companies and weigh in on fears surrounding AI developments.

Hiring by U.S. companies roared back to life in April, defying expectations for a sharp slowdown in the labor market as a result of higher interest rates, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.

Companies added 296,000 jobs last month, easily beating the 148,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv predicted and the revised 142,000 figure recorded last month.

It marked the highest monthly increase since July 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.