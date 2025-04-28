President Trump's first 100 days in office: How is inflation doing?

President Donald Trump has notched the first 100 days of his second term, putting a spotlight on how inflation and other key issues have fared in his first few months in office.

When he took office, the 47th president set his sights on bringing down prices for American consumers, with inflation also being an oft-mentioned topic while he was running against Joe Biden, and then Kamala Harris, in 2024.

In March, the month with the most recently available data, the overall consumer price index (CPI) posted a 0.1% decline month over month while still being up 2.4% compared to a year ago, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed. Those readings were smaller than the ones reported in February.

Inflation in February, Trump’s first full month in office, posted a 0.2% jump from January and a 2.8% increase for the same month in the prior year. Meanwhile, consumers saw inflation go up 0.5% month over month and 3% year over year in January, the month in which President Joe Biden’s term ended and Trump was sworn in.

Consumer prices on the whole have cumulatively seen a slight elevation – to the tune of 0.17% – in Trump’s first three months.

FOX Business takes a look at how inflation for eggs, meat, gas, rent and new and used vehicles has made out so far during Trump’s administration.

Eggs

Eggs, a kitchen staple for many Americans, have seen a cumulative increase in price of nearly 17% over the first three months of 2025, according to CPI data from the BLS.

In March, they remained 60.4% higher than a year ago.

The cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs in the U.S. averaged $6.23 in March, per the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Egg prices have been impacted by a widespread outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu), resulting in record-high prices and shortages.

When it comes to wholesale egg prices, they were about $3.15 per dozen for truckloads of graded, loose, white large-shell eggs as of late April, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They had been over $8 per dozen in late February.

Trump administration officials have said it will take some time for that to reflect in the retail market.

Meat

The price of meats, poultry and fish jumped 1.1% during the first three months of Trump’s second administration, per CPI data.

In that time frame, subcategories such as poultry and pork posted cumulative percentage increases of 0.66% and 0.28%, respectively, it indicated.

Fresh fish and seafood, meanwhile, declined 0.28%.

The broad meats, poultry and fish category in the CPI was 3.1% higher in March than it was in the same month during the prior year, BLS data showed.

Gas

CPI data indicated unleaded regular gasoline has dropped 7.6% in the first three months of Trump’s second term.

From March 2024 to March of this year, the price of unleaded regular gasoline has gone down 10.3%, according to the BLS.

Rent

The cost of rent for a primary residence rose slightly over the first three months of Trump’s presidency. In that time, its percentage change was a 0.62% increase, per CPI data.

It has posted a 4% increase over the 12-month period from March 2024.

New cars

New vehicles have seen no change in price between March 2024 and March of this year.

During Trump’s first three months specifically, they were also little changed, with CPI data indicating they have lifted 0.02% from January through March.

However, the president announced 25% tariffs on imported passenger vehicles, light trucks and certain key auto parts in late March.

The levy targeting imported vehicles came into force in early April. The one for auto parts is supposed to go live May 3.

Some economists and financial analysts have said those tariffs could push up the prices of vehicles by thousands of dollars.

Used cars and trucks

For used cars and trucks, there has been a cumulative 0.2% uptick in price over the three-month period of January, February and March, per CPI data. Compared to a year ago, they rose 0.6% in March.