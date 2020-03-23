President Trump: 'America will soon be open for business — very soon'

President Trump and the coronavirus task force addressed the nation Monday, just hours after the stock market suffered another dramatic fall and promised that the country would soon return business as usual.

“America will again and soon be open for business — very soon,” Trump said declining to offer a date but said it would be weeks, not days.

Earlier on Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo -- while not giving a time frame -- said he had his administration working on a plan that would get New Yorkers back to work, "At some point, you have to open the valve because this is not sustainable.”

Trump said his administration was developing new protocols for many local economies outside of what he called coronavirus “hot spots” -- New York, California and Washington state -- to resume economic and social activity.

He said he would make a decision at the conclusion of his previously announced "15 Days to Slow the Spread" plan which was unveiled on March 16.

We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem," Trump told reporters which was a similar message he blasted in a tweet early Monday, “We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems."

Noting there are several elements involved in making such a decision, Trump said, "Life is fragile and economies are fragile."

