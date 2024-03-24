Powerball jackpot continues to climb, jumps to $800M after nobody wins grand prize

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $800 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and a red Powerball 3. The Power Play was 2X.

While nobody won the estimated $758 million jackpot Saturday night, five players – one each in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington – won $1 million after matching all five white balls.

POWERBALL JACKPOT BALLOONS TO $645M AFTER NO TICKETS MATCH WINNING NUMBERS

The grand prize is now at an estimated $800 million, which carries a one-time cash payout option of $384.8 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the annuity option, which is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The next drawing will be held Monday night. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize. That was the tenth-highest Powerball prize ever won.

POWERBALL JACKPOT RISES TO $559M AFTER NO TICKETS MATCHED WINNING NUMBERS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game says more than half of the proceeds from ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where they were sold.