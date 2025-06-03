Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Mergers and Acquisitions
Published | Updated

Popular fried chicken chain acquired by private equity firm in $1B deal

Dave's Hot Chicken plans rapid expansion after Roark's buyout

close
California restaurant owner Scott Rodrick discusses the impact of inflation, labor costs and other challenges for the fast food industry on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'  video

Americans grapple with fast food inflation as 78% now view it as a luxury

California restaurant owner Scott Rodrick discusses the impact of inflation, labor costs and other challenges for the fast food industry on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' 

Roark Capital, the private equity firm that's been buying up established franchises, acquired Dave's Hot Chicken in a $1 billion deal that will fuel the chicken chain's restaurant expansion. 

Dave's Hot Chicken said the investment from Roark will aid the company as it enters its next phase of growth around the globe as it plans to open more than 155 locations this year.

The company currently has over 300 locations, but it expects that figure to surpass 400 by the end of the year.  

SUBWAY JOINS DUNKIN', JIMMY JOHN'S, BUFFALO WILD WINGS IN ROARK CAPITAL'S STABLE

The company was founded by three childhood friends in 2017. With only $900, the trio launched Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot using portable fryers and folding tables. Shortly after, they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. 

A shot of Dave's Hot Chicken sandwiches.  (Dave's Hot Chicken)

In 2019, they struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels' former CEO Bill Phelps to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept.

The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada. 

SUBWAY AGREES TO SALE TO ROARK CAPITAL, ENDING NEARLY 6 DECADES OF FAMILY OWNERSHIP

"This is one of the great entrepreneurial journeys of our time, and now we begin the next chapter in the story," said Phelps, now Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. 

A view of a Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant on February 26, 2025 in Rosemead, California.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Atlanta-based Roark, with $40 billion in assets under management, already has a foothold in the restaurant space after acquiring Arby's and Culver's, followed by Subway in 2024. It also invests in GoTo Foods and American fast-food restaurant franchise company Inspire Brands. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Inspire Brands is the parent company of Arby’s, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings. GoTo Foods owns Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon and Jamba.