Survey finds nearly 50% of NYC office staff go into the office on a typical weekday

Nearly 50% of New York City's office workers now go into the office on a typical weekday, according to findings from a recent survey.

The Partnership for New York City said Thursday its survey found an average of 49% of Manhattan office workers are working in person weekdays as of mid-September, roughly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

That proportion went up 11% from April when 38% reported to the workplace.

Only 9% of Manhattan office workers go into the office five days a week, according to the survey. The highest percentage, 37%, are in person three days a week. About 16% of employees work remotely on a full-time basis in mid-September, compared to 28% in April, the survey found.

The industries with the highest average daily attendance rates were real estate, law and financial services. Real estate firms posted 82% average daily attendance, with law offices and financial services firms having 61% and 56%, respectively, according to the survey.

While 90% of the employers surveyed encourage a return to the office, only 10% require daily in-person attendance from their employees, the survey found. Hybrid work is offered or will be offered by 77% of employers.

By January, 54% of Manhattan's office employees are expected to work in person on a typical weekday, according to the survey.

The Partnership for New York City conducted the survey from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12 with over 160 major Manhattan office employers. A majority of the respondents were from the financial services, real estate, law, media and tech sectors.

Many big Wall Street firms, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, recently have been taking steps to reduce remote work. Companies in New York City and elsewhere had to send their employees home during the beginning of the pandemic.