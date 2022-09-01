Jefferies CEO wants staff back in the office rather than their 'lonely home silos'

Jefferies Financial Group would rather have its staff back at office working together than in "lonely home silos" to get the most out of the final quarter of the year, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in a letter on Thursday.

"As long as Covid continues to be manageable, we need everyone back in our offices on a consistent basis so we can truly maximize our fourth and final quarter and the future that is ahead," Handler said.

"Let's all just appreciate that together, rather than in lonely home silos, we can do our best to close out the year the right way," he added.

Handler said employees at the investment bank were also free to work in a hybrid format when needed.

Wall Street's biggest financial firms have been among the most proactive in initiating return to office, however, the plans were derailed by the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus earlier this year.