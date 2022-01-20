Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

People 'fleeing' California for record tax relief, investments in Idaho

Idaho gov touts 12 percent jump in job growth as US labor troubles continue

close
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on the state's jobs recovery and Democratic voters fleeing blue states. video

Idaho gov. on jobs recovery: We have 12 percent more jobs now than pandemic low

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on the state's jobs recovery and Democratic voters fleeing blue states.

Gov. Brad Little joined "Varney & Co." Thursday to tout the "incredible, organic growth" that has propelled Idaho’s economy as the country grapples with the unanticipated economic disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic

The Republican governor tells FOX Business that the state’s "record tax relief and investments" has boosted Idaho’s popularity among businesses and those relocating to the state, notably from Washington, California and Oregon.

There are new businesses "moving in" and "expanding," Gov. Little told host Stuart Varney.

CALIFORNIA WEIGHING PROPOSAL THAT COULD DOUBLE ITS TAXES

Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn (iStock / iStock)

The GOP governor attributed the surging success to the expanding business landscape. He acknowledged the blossoming partnership between employers and employees, as well as new opportunities within the tech space that are available. 

"Idaho was an agrarian state with agriculture, mining and the timber industry, and now we’re a high-tech state," Gov. Little said.

WHICH STATES HAVE THE HIGHEST, LOWEST TAX BURDEN?

Idaho, like many other states, experienced low economic volume due to uncertainties related to the pandemic. Despite the turbulent past few years, though, the state saw a 12 percent job increase - smashing its pre-pandemic lows, according to Gov. Little.

Idaho’s current economic standing isn’t the only upside attracting new residents. It’s also known to be the least regulated in the nation, an eye-popping perk for businesses. 

close
A West Coast exodus from high-tax states is fueling Idaho's real estate industry. FOX Business' Connell McShane with more. video

Idaho real estate booming as West Coast residents leave high-tax states

A West Coast exodus from high-tax states is fueling Idaho's real estate industry. FOX Business' Connell McShane with more.

"We've embedded in our state agencies and with the help of the legislature, a process to where we call it zero-based regulation and on a rolling basis: three, four or five years. We bring all the rules up and say, ‘do we need any of those?’" Gov. Little explained.

The uptick in growth is generating positive buzz around the state. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, the idea of Democratic politics following Idaho’s newest residents may pose as an unforeseen challenge for the Gem State.

"They always want us to change a little something here, a little something there. You know, it [Idaho] was pretty good when you got here," Gov. Little told Varney.