Pending home sales slip for fifth straight month

Pending home sales declined in March for the fifth month in a row as buyers weigh rising interest rates and soaring prices.

The latest data from the National Association of Realtors indicates new contracts fell by 1.2% last month from February to 103.7 on the Pending Home Sales Index. Sales were down by 8.2% year over year, with pending sales slipping across all four regions of the U.S. to the lowest level in nearly two years.

"The falling contract signings are implying that multiple offers will soon dissipate and be replaced by much calmer and normalized market conditions," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "As it stands, the sudden large gains in mortgage rates have reduced the pool of eligible homebuyers, and that has consequently lowered buying activity."

HOMEBUILDERS DEMAND WHITE HOUSE INTERVENE BEFORE ECONOMY IS DERAILED

Indeed, homebuyer competition also dropped in March according to a recent report from real estate brokerage RedFin, which showed the number of bidding wars declined for the first time in six months.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 71.29 -0.92 -1.27% TOL TOLL BROTHERS INC. 46.50 -0.05 -0.11% LEN LENNAR CORP. 76.81 -0.42 -0.54%

RedFin chief economist Daryl Fairweather expects that trend to continue, saying rising interest rates and high home prices "are prompting some Americans to back out or put their buying plans on hold."

WHAT DO A BARRAGE OF BIG FED RATE HIKES MEAN FOR AMERICANS' WALLETS?

The average monthly mortgage payment rose year over year by an eye-popping 31% in March, and the cost of owning a home is expected to continue to climb as interest rates increase. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, America's most popular home loan product, currently sits at a 12-year high of 5.11%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The aspiration to purchase a home remains," Yun said, "but the financial capacity has become a major limiting factor."

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this story.