Papa John's suspends corporate operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Papa John’s International has suspended all corporate operations in Russia, the company announced Wednesday, adding to the long list of Western companies distancing themselves from Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The pizza chain said it has ceased all operational, marketing and business support to, and engagement with, the Russian market. The brand will still exist in Russia, where all its restaurants are owned by independent franchisees, it said.

"Papa John’s stands with much of the globe in condemning aggression and violence," a company statement said. "We hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine, which today is hurting millions of innocent people, who are losing their homes, communities and people they love.

WHITE HOUSE: ‘NO PLANS’ TO ALLOW KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE, DESPITE SAYING ALL OPTIONS ON TABLE FOR OIL PRICES

Image 1 of 3

A master franchisee controls and provides supplies and ingredients for those restaurants through a supply chain it owns and operates, the company said.

The company said it was supporting humanitarian and financial efforts and is donating dry goods and ingredients to feed refugees in Eastern Europe through a partnership with World Central Kitchen.

It said it is not receiving any royalties from the franchise stores in Russia.

Up until the announcement, Papa Johns was one of a few Western companies that had not participated in the massive corporate exodus from Russia amid an outcry over its invasion of Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Iconic brands liked Coco-Cola, Starbucks and McDonald's have either suspended operations or temporarily closed their locations in Russia as the conflict deepens. Yum! Brands said Tuesday it was suspending operations of KFC-owned restaurants in Russia and was finalizing an agreement to suspend all its Pizza Hut restaurant operations in the country as well.