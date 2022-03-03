Papa John's founder knocks hostile Biden policy: ‘No way’ pizza chain could have started under Bidenomics

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is adamant that his famous pizza franchise never would’ve found its footing in today's economic climate, he told Fox News Digital at CPAC 2022.

"Could I do Papa John’s today in 2022? No way," he said. "No way."

Schnatter shared that he’s "thankful" to have built his brand during Reaganomics in 1984 under a president like Ronald Reagan who bolstered support for small business and entrepreneurship.

"Everything starts at the top," he said. "But the most important thing at the top is attitude. You know, your mindset. Reagan, Trump all had pro-small business mindset."

Meanwhile, Schnatter explained, the Biden administration has had trouble with controlling the entrepreneur and, in return, has only harmed small business.

"I can't think of anything they've done to help small business, and I can think of a multitude of things they've done to hurt small business," he said.

Biden’s economy has seen inflation hit decades-high records with consumer prices surging 7.5% in January. Schnatter reiterated the scale at which government money-pumping is causing an inverse effect on the economy, as the devaluation of the dollar occurs behind the backs of the American people.

"To count to a million, it takes 11 days…. To count to a trillion, it takes 32,000 years," he laid out. "I'll give you the bad news. The bad news is they're printing trillions, which is a mind-numbing astronomical number."

"It's a hidden, horrific tax on the future income of middle [class] America," he added. "That's what it is."

The pizza chain founder pushed the outstanding importance of entrepreneurship as a staple in the nation’s foundation and shamed modern-day academia for deterring today’s youth from pursuing new innovations and ideas.

"America works when America works," he said. "Entrepreneurs are all about challenging the status quo. All big companies started out as small companies… and that’s that entrepreneurial spirit."

"So, if you’ve got America working… you combine that with the entrepreneurial spirit -- with more efficient, proficient innovations, technology, better ways of doing something -- and you make other people’s lives better, that’s what made America, America."

Schnatter encouraged other young entrepreneurs to tap into what they love, what they’re good at and what gives back to humanity.

"What’s in your soul?" he questioned. "Be patient. Try a bunch of things. But when it comes along, be opportunistic. Jump all over it."