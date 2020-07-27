Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Papa John's to hire 10,000 workers to meet coronavirus delivery demand

Pizza chain has already hired 20,000 team members since the pandemic began

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Papa John's is looking to hire an additional 10,000 workers over the next few months in order to meet the increased delivery demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The announcement marks the company's second hiring spree since the pandemic gripped the nation. Since March, the company has already hired 20,000 team members. The company ended 2019 with approximately 16,500 total workers, according to the company's 2019 annual report.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PZZAPAPA JOHNS INTL94.45+1.40+1.50%

During the first three months of the year, system-wide sales in North America for stores open at least a year had increased 5.3 percent despite the company having to shift operations to non-contact delivery and takeout stem the spread of the virus.

DOMINO'S HIRING 10,000 EMPLOYEES AMID CORONAVIRUS DEMAND SURGE

"As seen in our April North America comparable sales, after the close of the first quarter, unprecedented numbers of families are relying on Papa John’s," Papa Johns CEO Rob Lynch said in an earnings report. "We are rising to this challenge, hiring thousands of new team members, safeguarding our supply chain and carefully managing our finances."

Papa John's International Inc. signage is displayed on top of a delivery vehicle outside of the company's restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 9, 2017. (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Papa John's wasn't the only major chain stepping up hiring efforts during the pandemic.

PAPA JOHN'S HIRING 20,000 AMID CORONAVIRUS DEMAND SURGE

In March, rival Dominos announced plans to hire 10,000 employees nationwide in response to a growth in delivery demands amid the public health crisis. Likewise, Pizza Hut also announced in March that it was looking to fill 30,000 positions nationwide.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of May 27, Papa John's announced that almost all of its traditional restaurants across North America remain open and fully operational.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS