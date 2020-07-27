Papa John's to hire 10,000 workers to meet coronavirus delivery demand

Papa John's is looking to hire an additional 10,000 workers over the next few months in order to meet the increased delivery demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement marks the company's second hiring spree since the pandemic gripped the nation. Since March, the company has already hired 20,000 team members. The company ended 2019 with approximately 16,500 total workers, according to the company's 2019 annual report.

During the first three months of the year, system-wide sales in North America for stores open at least a year had increased 5.3 percent despite the company having to shift operations to non-contact delivery and takeout stem the spread of the virus.

"As seen in our April North America comparable sales, after the close of the first quarter, unprecedented numbers of families are relying on Papa John’s," Papa Johns CEO Rob Lynch said in an earnings report. "We are rising to this challenge, hiring thousands of new team members, safeguarding our supply chain and carefully managing our finances."

Papa John's wasn't the only major chain stepping up hiring efforts during the pandemic.

In March, rival Dominos announced plans to hire 10,000 employees nationwide in response to a growth in delivery demands amid the public health crisis. Likewise, Pizza Hut also announced in March that it was looking to fill 30,000 positions nationwide.

As of May 27, Papa John's announced that almost all of its traditional restaurants across North America remain open and fully operational.

