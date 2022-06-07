Over 173K tires recalled by Goodyear

Goodyear is recalling more than 173,000 G159 tires – nearly two decades after the last one was made – over concerns of tread separation and increased risk of a crash.

This comes following a preliminary investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following allegations that Goodyear G159 tires installed on Class A motor homes failed in service, causing deaths or personal injuries.

The regulators said that, following conversations and meetings between Goodyear and NHTSA, the administration requested in February that Goodyear conduct a safety recall of the subject tires.

On March 8, the Ohio-based company reportedly filed its response, declining the request.

Now, to address the issue and the fact that some tires may still be in the marketplace or in use, Goodyear has agreed to undertake the recall, according to NHTSA.

The affected G159 tires were made from 1996 to 2003 and are size 275/70R22.5 with DOT date codes 046 through 0403.

NHTSA said dealers would replace the tires on recreational vehicles free of charge, and provide a $60 voucher for the cost of professionally weighing a recreational vehicle.

Goodyear will offer a $500 refund for tires not installed on a vehicle.

Any tire removed under the recall is to be rendered unsuitable for resale for installation on motor vehicles prior to returning to Goodyear for credit. All removed tires returned to Goodyear will be used by its recycler for "various recycling purposes."

The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

Goodyear did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.