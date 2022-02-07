Ohio governor touts Intel's $20B semiconductor investment's 'long-term impact' for the state

In January, Intel announced a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Ohio, and Gov. Mike DeWine, R., told Fox News Digital the plant would have huge impacts for both the Ohio economy, and U.S. competitiveness broadly.

Intel plans to build two new facilities in the state, injecting around $20 billion into Ohio’s economy. The manufacturing facility could become the largest of its kind in the world.

"This is a big deal for Ohio, just by the numbers," DeWine said, adding that it would result in 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 direct jobs.

"We also think there’s going to be a huge economic spin-off from that, and that’s just phase one," DeWine said, noting Intel outlined four phases for the project, each with a similar investment into the state.

DeWine also predicted that several of Intel’s suppliers may move into the state, even onto Intel’s campus, further bolstering the economy.

"I think it sends a message that if any company is looking to move or to start a new plant, they’re going to have to look at Ohio, and that’s what we want, we want them to take a look at us, and we think we got a good product to sell."

DeWine noted that his plant could benefit U.S. competition broadly, noting that the last two years of the pandemic and ensuing supply chain shortages have been a "wake-up call."

"You know, we started the pandemic with not enough face masks, not enough gowns, the supply chain went downhill, it was horrible. And, I think … Republicans, Democrats, are starting to all agree, we got to make a lot more stuff in this country."

The U.S. has been a leader in the technology and design behind semiconductors, but the share of global manufacturing has dropped to 12% from 37% in 1990, according to the Boston Consulting Group.

DeWine pointed to the car shortage specifically, noting that some consumers have experienced long waits and limited choices when purchasing automobiles.

"That’s just one example of the chip problem that we have seen," he said.

DeWine also labeled the current semiconductor supply chain – which has a majority of chips used in the United States made in Asia – as a national security risk.

"It doesn’t work, and that’s why I think the CHIP Act will pass," he said, predicting that there will be more semiconductor activity in the United States after that happens.

Intel announced the project would be the largest private-sector investment in Ohio history, and DeWine said it would have a "long-term impact for Ohio."