NYC to be first in nation to require proof of vaccination for indoor restaurants, gyms, shows

New York City residents and visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms, and shows, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

The mayor is calling the city's vaccine passport the "Key to NYC Pass."

"This is a miraculous place, literally filled with wonders," de Blasio said of the city. "If you’re vaccinated, that’s gonna open up to you, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated you will not be able to participate in many things. It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good, full, and healthy life."

De Blasio said New York City is the first in the nation to take this approach. It will launch Aug. 16 and be enforced starting Sept. 13.

The mayor, as well as many other cities across the country and the world, has been trying to incentivize individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant continues to spread and claim lives. The proof-of-vaccination announcement follows last week’s announcement about a $100 cash incentive for vaccinations. The cash incentive has proven effective so far, with over 11,000 individuals receiving their first dose of the vaccination in the four days since the program started. The mayor announced that 5 million New Yorkers have gotten at least 1 dose of the vaccine.

"We’re now at this point that we’ve dreamed of, and we’re going to go even farther with a smart mix of incentives and mandates," he said. "We’re going to use every tool we’ve got to fight the delta variant and end the COVID era once and for all."