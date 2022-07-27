No winner in massive $830M Mega Millions drawing, jackpot swells to over $1B

The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday, but no one matched the winning six-digit combination. Now, the jackpot has increased to a whopping $1.02 billion.

The jackpot has become worth so much because no winner has been declared since April, when the prize started off at $20 million. There have now been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday evening's numbers were: 7-29-60-63-66 with Mega Ball number 15. The jackpot was worth $830 million when the numbers were drawn.

The $1.02 billion is the value of the annuity option paid annually over 30 years. However, nearly every person who wins the prize selects the cash option, worth an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Million jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The new jackpot is the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday and conducted at 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia. The next jackpot combination will be drawn on Friday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is overseen by state lottery officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.