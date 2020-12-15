Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Nikola Tre BEV semi-truck prototype arrives in US

close
Nikola founder Trevor Milton’s team claims a story about his arrest is not true. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.video

Nikola founder claims arrest story is false

Nikola founder Trevor Milton’s team claims a story about his arrest is not true. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.

The first Nikola Tre BEV semi-truck prototype arrived in the U.S. as Nikola Motor Company tweeted Tuesday a picture of the truck being transported.

Continue Reading Below

"Validation testing follows the commissioning phase and will continue in various states across the US," the electric vehicle company tweeted.

The commissioning phase is in Arizona, where the startup is building a $600 million, 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility.

NIKOLA AND GM REVAMP DEAL IN NEW AGREEMENT

Nikola is aiming to start manufacturing the Tre BEV at its Arizona plant by 2022. The truck is slated to start being built in Ulm, Germany, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

A Nikola Tre BEV semi truck prototype (Nikola Motor Company)

This fall, Nikola fended off allegations of fraud from short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the company of being "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies."

General Motors and Nikola outlined a deal in September in which GM would take an 11% stake in Nikola, but that agreement was scaled back after the Hindenburg report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks in this Article

NKLANIKOLA CORPORATION
$16.48
+0.07 (+0.43%)

The companies inked a new deal last month GM provide fuel-cell technology to Nikola, but will not take a stake in the electric vehicle company.