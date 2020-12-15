Nikola Tre BEV semi-truck prototype arrives in US

The first Nikola Tre BEV semi-truck prototype arrived in the U.S. as Nikola Motor Company tweeted Tuesday a picture of the truck being transported.

"Validation testing follows the commissioning phase and will continue in various states across the US," the electric vehicle company tweeted.

The commissioning phase is in Arizona, where the startup is building a $600 million, 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility.

Nikola is aiming to start manufacturing the Tre BEV at its Arizona plant by 2022. The truck is slated to start being built in Ulm, Germany, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This fall, Nikola fended off allegations of fraud from short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the company of being "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies."

General Motors and Nikola outlined a deal in September in which GM would take an 11% stake in Nikola, but that agreement was scaled back after the Hindenburg report.

The companies inked a new deal last month GM provide fuel-cell technology to Nikola, but will not take a stake in the electric vehicle company.