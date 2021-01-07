Newsom wants to give additional $600 stimulus to Californians

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking to distribute additional coronavirus relief funds to state residents in the form of direct payments.

The Democratic governor announced a budget proposal this week that would issue $600 “Golden State Stimulus” rapid payments to state residents with incomes of less than $30,000.

Undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) would also be eligible.

Newsom’s office expects the measure would affect about 4 million households, with proposed payments to be distributed in February and March.

California is battling a devastating outbreak of the virus, with hospital capacity stretched thin.

The rapid cash would tack on to stimulus payments that the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department began sending out last week.

Some lawmakers and President Trump fought to increase those federal payments to $2,000 from $600 – a measure that passed the House but was never put up for a vote on the Senate floor.

The direct deposit process began last week, as did the mailing of paper checks.

Individuals earning up to $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples, are eligible for the second round of direct payments. Households are eligible for an additional $600 per qualifying child.

For those who earn beyond those income thresholds, the payments would begin to phase out at a rate of $5 per $100 of additional income.

Individuals earning more than $87,000 and married couples earning more than $174,000 are ineligible for payments.

