NYC brings back Restaurant Week with carryout only 

Restaurant Week specials in the dining capital of the world can now be enjoyed from home, as New York City restaurants remain closed for indoor dining as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The dining promotion that lets eaters try cuisine from fancy restaurants in the Big Apple — but at a more accessible price point — is being reimagined as a carryout-only option, according to the NYC Restaurant Week website, as first reported by the New York Post.

Beginning Jan. 25, eaters will be able to choose from a selection of participating restaurants and order lunch or dinner for the price of $20.21 as part of the new Restaurant Week To Go initiative. The program, running through Jan. 31, will feature more than 100 restaurants, including eateries like restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Cafe, chef Daniel Boulud’s Michelin-starred Bar Boulud, dim sum restaurant Red Farm and soul food institution Sylvia's, among others.

New York City’s tourism bureau, NYC & Company, will waive the participation fee for restaurants this year as many struggle to survive the pandemic with capacity restrictions, and following months of revenue losses due to citywide shutdowns.

This year's restaurant week program is being sponsored by MasterCard, allowing diners who sign up for the discount program to get a $10 rebate on all orders. However, fees such as tipping and delivery are extra.

The annual discounted dining experience was canceled over the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.