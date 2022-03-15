New York manufacturing activity slumps to lowest level since 2020

Manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in March for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as orders and shipments dropped and delivery times increased.

The Tuesday report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that the general business conditions index fell to minus 11.8 – the lowest since May 2020 – from 3.1 the previous month. Any reading below zero indicates contraction; the gauge was also well below analysts' forecast of 5.5.

FED EXPECTED TO HIKE RATES THIS WEEK, DESPITE UKRAINE VOLATILITY

The new orders index, meanwhile, dropped to minus 11.2 in March, while the shipments index fell to negative 7.4.

The survey was conducted between March 2 and 9, when the Russian war on Ukraine intensified and broadened into a massive humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. and its European allies have responded to the conflict by levying a widening array of economic penalties against the Kremlin, including targeting Moscow's energy sector, removing some Russian banks from the Swift financial system, and blocking its central bank from selling dollars, euros and other foreign currencies in its reserve stockpile.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The crisis exacerbated already sky-high global inflation by impeding the world's access to energy supplies: Oil prices at one point climbed above $107, though they have since dipped below $100 a barrel. In December, for comparison, prices hovered around $65 a barrel.

Responses collected by the Fed show the first European war in decades sparked a jump in commodities prices. The prices received indicator also climbed closer to a record high in March.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Still, although the report represented a setback in current conditions, respondents remained more optimistic about the future over the next six months, with the future business condition index climbing 8.4 points to 36.6.

The Empire State Index is the first of several regional manufacturing measures released by the Fed.