New Jersey shore hotspot using fake seagull poop to 'drop hints' in unique hiring push

A New Jersey beach town is literally dropping hints in the search for summer workers.

Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located in Wildwood, has about 800 out of 1,500 summer positions up for grabs but are attracting applicants with an ironically not-so-crappy advertising campaign: seagull poop stickers.

"Back when I first started working here, there was a waiting list to get a job, and now it's hard to fill the roster," Morey’s Piers human resources vice president Denise Beckson told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

"There's so much competition right now for our workforce, that we really felt like we needed to be above the noise and above the traffic and stand out," she added.

HUNTING FOR NEW JOB LIKELY FOR MANY U.S. WORKERS THIS YEAR: SURVEY

While some businesses may traditionally place leaflets or flyers on drivers’ windshields, Morey’s is leaving peelable vinyl decals that resemble bird poop when approaching the car, but display a surprise on the other side.

Image 1 of 4

Unsuspecting Wildwood visitors flip the sticker around to read, "Need a summer job?" with a QR code below that links to their job applications.

Equipped with billboards to match the unique hiring tactic, the Jersey Shore employer claimed the ads are working and even attracting retirees looking to re-enter the workforce.

"As a retiree, I'm on a fixed income, but this is a great supplement to that income, which gives me more opportunities for maybe some leisure activities, going out, like there's lots of things to do here that would require that. So that would be great," one retired teacher who now works at Morey’s also told Flock.

"I came here, what better place to work?" a former firefighter who recently joined the Morey’s team added. "You get out, you meet people. Everybody who comes here is happy. It's a fun place to work, so checks a lot of boxes."

According to Morey’s website, seasonal positions may earn up to $15 per hour, and gain employee perks like free use of amusement rides and water parks, as well as discounted tickets and food for you, friends and family.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beckson stated in a press release that the summer job openings also provide a starting point for teens and young adults in their working careers.

"Research shows there are many benefits to people who start working at a young age, including character-building opportunities, time management skills, learning how to interact with authority figures, developing an understanding of a work ethic, learning how to manage money, and much more," Beckson previously said.