Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

New Jersey shore hotspot using fake seagull poop to 'drop hints' in unique hiring push

Morey’s Piers in Wildwood hopes to hire 1.5K workers for the summer season

close
FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports from Wildwood, New Jersey, where the city is hoping to hire 1,500 employees this summer by leaving seagull poop stickers on cars. video

New Jersey beach town 'dropping hints' with unique hiring push

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports from Wildwood, New Jersey, where the city is hoping to hire 1,500 employees this summer by leaving seagull poop stickers on cars.

A New Jersey beach town is literally dropping hints in the search for summer workers.

Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located in Wildwood, has about 800 out of 1,500 summer positions up for grabs but are attracting applicants with an ironically not-so-crappy advertising campaign: seagull poop stickers.

"Back when I first started working here, there was a waiting list to get a job, and now it's hard to fill the roster," Morey’s Piers human resources vice president Denise Beckson told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

"There's so much competition right now for our workforce, that we really felt like we needed to be above the noise and above the traffic and stand out," she added.

HUNTING FOR NEW JOB LIKELY FOR MANY U.S. WORKERS THIS YEAR: SURVEY

While some businesses may traditionally place leaflets or flyers on drivers’ windshields, Morey’s is leaving peelable vinyl decals that resemble bird poop when approaching the car, but display a surprise on the other side.

Image 1 of 4

Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks in Wildwood, New Jersey, is using bird poop decals to attract potential new workers. | Fox News

Unsuspecting Wildwood visitors flip the sticker around to read, "Need a summer job?" with a QR code below that links to their job applications.

Equipped with billboards to match the unique hiring tactic, the Jersey Shore employer claimed the ads are working and even attracting retirees looking to re-enter the workforce.

"As a retiree, I'm on a fixed income, but this is a great supplement to that income, which gives me more opportunities for maybe some leisure activities, going out, like there's lots of things to do here that would require that. So that would be great," one retired teacher who now works at Morey’s also told Flock.

close
SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discusses how the March jobs could affect future Fed rate decisions on 'Varney & Co.' video

March jobs report keeps Fed on its rate path: Kenny Polcari

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discusses how the March jobs could affect future Fed rate decisions on 'Varney & Co.'

"I came here, what better place to work?" a former firefighter who recently joined the Morey’s team added. "You get out, you meet people. Everybody who comes here is happy. It's a fun place to work, so checks a lot of boxes."

According to Morey’s website, seasonal positions may earn up to $15 per hour, and gain employee perks like free use of amusement rides and water parks, as well as discounted tickets and food for you, friends and family.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Jeff Flock heads to Wildwood, N.J. to ask young people their motives for stepping into the job market. video

Teens flocking to fill job listings amid labor shortage

Jeff Flock heads to Wildwood, N.J. to ask young people their motives for stepping into the job market.

Beckson stated in a press release that the summer job openings also provide a starting point for teens and young adults in their working careers.

"Research shows there are many benefits to people who start working at a young age, including character-building opportunities, time management skills, learning how to interact with authority figures, developing an understanding of a work ethic, learning how to manage money, and much more," Beckson previously said.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS