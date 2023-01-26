Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Housing

New home sales rise for third straight month as mortgage rates fall

Mortgage rates continue to decline, boosting sales of new U.S. homes

close
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper discusses the weak U.S. housing market and predicts a massive spike in unemployment by the end of 2023. video

Mark Tepper makes grim prediction for US housing market in 2023

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper discusses the weak U.S. housing market and predicts a massive spike in unemployment by the end of 2023.

Sales of new U.S. homes rose for the third straight month in December as high mortgage rates continued to decline, offering some relief for prospective homebuyers.

New single-family home purchases rose 2.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 616,000 units, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected new home sales — which account for a small percentage of total sales — to hit 617,000 last month.

"The new home sales market continues to face headwinds from rising costs, affordability challenges and ongoing supply-side headwinds," said Odeta Kush, the deputy chief economist at First American. "Prices will need to continue to adjust down and builders will likely continue incentives to entice buyers."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 