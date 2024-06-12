Naked woman in Philippines airport walks through security in fit over visa issue

A Vietnamese tourist was caught on camera walking through Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) security naked after police sought payment from her for overstaying her visa.

The incident involving the 34-year-old happened at the airport in Manila, Phillipines, on Saturday, according to Thailand-based media outlet Viral Press. At least two Filipino media outlets – The Manila Times and Journal Online – identified the woman as Thuytrang Nguyen and said she was headed for Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, when she stripped off all her clothing.

Nguyen argued about whether she needed to pay to leave the country where she vacationed. She then went to the restroom and came out a few minutes later in her birthday suit and could be seen on video walking through security gates and a body scanner.

"We don't know why she did that," NAIA Terminal 3 Airport Police Officer 1 Michael Ronald de Guzman told Viral Press. "We learned that the woman went to immigration and was allegedly offloaded. She was due to fly to Saigon, but her visa had issues."

Security guards were able to stop Nguyen before giving her clothes, food and drinks. She was referred to as "distressed," "disturbed" and "furious" in media reports about what happened.

"She appeared a little irritable because she couldn't communicate in Tagalog, and she didn't speak English well," General Manuel Sequitin, assistant general manager for Security and Emergency Services told Viral Press. "She only knew Vietnamese, so we were communicating with her through Google Translate."

The airline passenger was given a medical check and allowed to leave after settling her fees for overstaying. Viral Press says she departed on Cebu Pacific flight 5J-744 to Hanoi, Vietnam, early in the morning of June 9.

FOX Business has reached out to the airport for comment.